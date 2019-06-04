VIDEO: Firefighters tackle huge blaze at park used by Bo'ness United

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the home of Bo'ness United Football Club.

Three fire appliances and a water bowser were called to Newton Park at around 1:30pm on Tuesday.

The fire started at Newton Park. Pic: Phillip Mearns.

It is not thought that anyone has been hurt as a result of the fire.

Eyewitness Philip Mearns, who lives in Bo'ness, was walking his dog when he saw the thick black smoke billowing into the sky and initially thought a house was on fire.

When he realised the fire was at the park, he ran over and tried to make sure no one was trapped or injured.

He said: "The fire started on the pitch of the football park which was very recently being worked on but it quickly spread to the band hall next door, which took only a few minutes to go up.

A huge plume of black smoke resulted from the blaze. Pic: Cheryl Tracy

"I am only glad that everyone is ok and hope that they quickly get to the bottom of what or who started the fire."

Mr Mearns added that two police cars and an emergency response vehicle were also in attendance.

It is understood firefighters were sent to the scene after the fire service reportedly received 29 repeat 999 calls, according to CapitalScotland News.

A fire service spokeswoman said more details will follow shortly.

A huge fire has broken out at Newton Park. Pic: Phillip Mearns

The flames. Pic: Phillip Mearns.