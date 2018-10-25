Video: Firefighters tackle major blaze in West Pilton

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS were called to West Pilton this morning after abandoned sofas caught fire in the street.

Four officers from Crewe Toll arrived shortly before midday to find the flames billowing from the discarded furniture in Ferry Road Drive.

Pictures from the scene show smoke billowing from the fire. Picture: Adrian Smorloz

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “There was a lot of smoke in the area and they used hoses to extinguish the fire.”

We’ll bring you more on this breaking news story as we get it.

