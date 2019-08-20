Video footage shows aftermath of Queen Street taxi crash which left man in hospital

New video footage shows the aftermath of a collision between a taxi and pedestrian in Edinburgh city centre today.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Queen Street and North Castle Street at about 1pm after the black cab taxi veered onto the pavement and struck the man in his 50s, who was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The taxi collided with a male pedestrian at the junction of Queen Street and North Castle Street.

Police are investigating the possibility the taxi driver may have suffered a 'medical incident' at the wheel.

A nearby cafe owner told the Evening News they saw an older male taxi driver appear to lose control of the vehicle before the collision, and that two female passengers then got out and were screaming at him.

A staff member at neighbouring hairdressers Bleach Please said they saw a man lying on the ground unconscious after the taxi came off the road.

North Castle Street has been closed to traffic as collision investigations are carried out.

In the video, the taxi can still be seen in its final resting position against a building occupied by an estate agents.

Debris can also be seen strewn across the pavement, including what appears to be a rear door from the vehicle.