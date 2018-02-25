Video: Former England international raps about Calcutta Cup defeat on stage at Murrayfield

Have your say

A video showing a former England prop rapping on stage at Murrayfield has amassed more than 1,000 views since being posted on Facebook.

The Reel Time Ceilidh Band were joined on stage by former England international turned pundit Alex Corbisiero.

The 31-capped Alex took the stag to deliver a post match analysis in the form of a rap.

In the rap, to the tune of Sweet Home Alabama, he states that England ‘got tamed’ and ‘came off worse’ following the game.

The former London Irish and Northampton Saints player was at Murrayfield to see Scotland beat England 25-13 in a captivating clash in the Capital.

He took to the stage after his performance to congratulate Scotland on their victory.