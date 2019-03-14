Video: George and Amal Clooney greet crowds in Edinburgh at charity gala

HOLLYWOOD star George Clooney and his wife Amal are in Edinburgh to collect an award at a charity gala in the McEwan Hall.

The celebrity couple greeted crowds outside the venue this afternoon. He told them ‘make sure you stay warm out there’.

The actor and film-maker has returned to the capital along with his wife, an international human rights lawyer, to attend the People’s Postcode Lottery Charity Gala.

They were being honoured for their international humanitarian work through the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

More follows..

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

George and Amal Clooney outside the McEwan Hall. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.