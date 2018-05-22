Video: Josh Littlejohn turning ‘houses into homes’

Have your say

After two years of planning and ten months of construction, the Social Bite village is nearly ready to welcome its first occupants.

The final touches are being added to the Social Bite village ahead of the first residents arriving.

Josh Littlejohn, Social Bite co-founder, in front of the NestHouses at the Social Bite Village. Picture: PA

Two years of planning and ten months of building has brought social entrepreneur Josh Littlejohn’s vision of eradicating homelessness in Scotland one step closer to reality.

Eleven furnished two-bedroom homes will house 22 residents for between 12 and 18 months. On-site support workers will help them reintegrate with the community.

Following our Facebook Live tour of the homes on Tuesday morning, we spoke to Josh about “turning houses into homes”.

Charity partner Cyrenians will select and support village occupants, with the first residents arriving next month.

“They’re employing five full-time support staff and there’s going to be 24/8 waking support,” he explains, adding, “but the residents will be encouraged to fundamentally support each other and really foster that sense of community.”

Watch the video above to hear our interview with Josh and don’t miss his big announcement at the end.