Video: On the trail of Robert Burns in Edinburgh

Robert Burns first moved to Edinburgh in 1786 and his time in the capital did not pass without incident.

When it comes to Scots of international renown, few hold a torch to the crofter’s son from Ayrshire, Robert Burns.

Burns' first home was on Baxter's Close, since demolished.

On January 25th, celebrations around the world will be raising a glass to the Alloway bard.

Between the Bachelor’s Club in Tarbolton and the Burns Birthplace Museum, Burns’ Ayrshire exploits are well documented, as are his varied poetic works.

However, Burns - often considered the greatest Scot of all time - had meaningful connections to Edinburgh in his day.

In the video above, you can find out where Rabbie first laid his cap in the nation’s capital, though only a plaque remains to mark the long-since demolished close.

A little down the Royal Mile, on Market Square under the shadow of St Giles’ Cathedral, you’ll see where his good friend and publisher of his Edinburgh Edition of poems once lived.

William Creech’s land was reportedly the “east most shop immediately behind St Giles Cathedral, facing the Market Cross”.

Unfortunately, again, you can’t visit it today - it was demolished to widen the street in 1817, but it was on this patch of land that Burns made one of his closest allies in Edinburgh.

Burns even penned two poems about Creech: one lamenting his friend’s absence while Creech took a trip to London (known as ‘Willie’s Awa’) and a tempestuous verse following a falling out.

Watch on and you’ll see the house where Burns was impressed by the literary prowess of a young Walter Scott, before finishing i