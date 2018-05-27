Video: Runners blasted by mist and rain during Edinburgh marathon

This incredible video captures aerial footage of the Capital’s runners as they tackled the Edinburgh Marathon in dreich conditions.

The race was filmed from the skies by Gavin Bell, a YouTuber from the city who was taking part in today’s half marathon.

Gavin Bell filmed the Edinburgh Marathon using a drone. Picture: Gavin Bell

Thousands of participants were unperturbed by the damp and misty conditions as they ran along Edinburgh’s north shore. Organisers were expecting a record number of participants to take to the streets during the event which spans over Saturday and Sunday.

Runners can challenge themselves against four different distances ranging from 5k to the full 26.2-mile marathon.

An estimated 35,000 runners will take on the arduous new marathon route – described as one of the fastest in the UK.