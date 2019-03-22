VIDEO: Scottish Fire and Rescue service launches advert on risks of white goods fires

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has today launched a hard-hitting safety advert highlighting the dangers of white good fires.

The 30 second clip – showing a household washing machine blaze – aims to illustrate the danger.

The new video highlights the risks of white goods fires. Pic: Shutterstock

The fire service is driving this safety message as new statistics reveal that fire crews were called to 327 white goods fires during 2018.

The cause of these fires included: washing machine – 121; tumble dryer – 111; fridge/ freezer – 53; dishwasher – 33; washer/ dryer combined – five; spin dryer – four.

The campaign was officially launched today at Tollcross fire station, Edinburgh by Scotland’s Minister for Community Safety, Ash Denham.

A key message of the campaign is to not switch on these types of appliances either when out or asleep.

You can also register your white good so you will know if a safety issue is identified, visit: www.registermyappliance.org.uk

Deputy Chief Officer David McGown is the SFRS Director of Prevention and Protection. He said: “We have taken this step because the public needs to be aware of the potential dangers posed by the unsafe use of white goods.

“People may not associate white goods such as washing machines and tumble dryers with fire but we responded to 327 white goods fires last year alone – that is why we are launching this campaign.

“We know that the Scottish public has a high awareness of the traditional causes of fire in the home. Cooking, smoking and alcohol are all factors which have been deservedly highlighted.

“But the risk of fire from white goods is also one which we all face. This campaign sets out to highlight not only the risk of fire but simple steps you can take to significantly reduce that risk to yourself, your family - and all that is important to you.”

