Video shows extent of damage at Fountainbridge restaurant fire

A video shared with the Edinburgh Evening News shows the emergency response following a fire in Fountainbridge.

Firefighters rushed to Badabing Italian restaurant in Fountainbridge after the alarm was raised just after 2am.

The restaurant was empty at the time and there have been no casualties. Crews are still at the scene this morning.

A fire services spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 2.10am to reports of a building fore in Fountainbridge. Thirty firefighters were involved in tackling a well-developed fire,”