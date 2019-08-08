VIDEO: Smoke billows up over Ferry Road as fire rages close to homes

Firefighters have been battling a blaze near a block of housing this evening close to the west end of Ferry Road.

It is suspected the fire started in a bike or bin shed that sits adjacent to properties at Ferry Gait Crescent, known locally as Red Row - but it's not known exactly how the fire started.

The fire. Pic: TRIM and Friends of West Pilton.

Local residents reported that the fire sent plumes of black smoke billowing up above Ferry Road.

A spokesperson for tenant's group, TRIM and Friends of West Pilton, provided photographs and videos said that they had contacted the emergency services shortly after 5pm.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed that two fire engines and one height appliances were called to the scene just after 5pm.

The spokeswoman said there were no injuries and that crews extinguished the flames by about 5:40pm.

Firefighters at the scene. Pic: TRIM and Friends of West Pilton.

The blaze. Pic: TRIM and Friends of West Pilton