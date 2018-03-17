Video: St Patrick’s Day punters queue in Cowgate from early morning

Have your say

It’s a big day for the Irish in the Capital.

The Ireland rugby team have a chance to bag a Six Nations Grand Slam with victory over the English at 3pm. If that wasn’t enough, it’s also St Patrick’s day!

Hundreds of thirsty punters in Edinburgh were seen queuing along the Cowgate this morning, awaiting the 9am opening of popular Irish bar - The Three Sisters. Donal Hurrey caught this queue on film stretching almost to the Grassmarket at 9:30am.

If the lure of a monumental rugby match and a free fry up wasn’t enough, the pub will also host the Emerald Isle’s hyperactive pop twins, Jedward and comedy duo, The Rubber Bandits later today.

The 2 Johnnies and Boyzlife performed at the Three Sister last night.

