VIDEO: Swarm of bees descend on Duke of Wellington statue in Edinburgh city centre

A huge swarm of bees has settled on the Duke of Wellington statue in Edinburgh city centre this afternoon.

One passerby, Adrian Souter, said: "A woman dressed in bee keeping attire appeared, but it seems they were too high for her to reach.

"Someone mentioned that the Balmoral have a colony, which may have attracted them."

It is unclear at this stage where the bees have come from, but the creatures can travel up to two and a half miles and are said to go looking for a new home if they are hungry and can't find any food.

Many other bystanders have been posting pictures of the bees on social media this afternoon.

In July 2014, a swarm of about 20,000 bees settled on part of the Scottish Parliament during a warm summer's day.