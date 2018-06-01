Visa payments not working as system crashes in UK

Have your say

The Visa payment system has crashed across Britain.

Any transactions carried out across the UK will not complete after one of the biggest problems with the card payment system was confirmed.

People using their cards to make payments in shops - either real or online stores - will not be able to pay for their goods.

Messages telling customers of the “disruption to service” have been sent out.

All payment providers will be unable to send or receive money.

Some non-Visa branded cards could also be affected, with a range of banks using the payment system.

Visa is working to fix the system error, but cannot confirm when the system will be operational again.

The company said in a statement it did not yet know what had caused the outage.

“Visa is currently experiencing a service disruption,” it read.

“This incident is preventing some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed.

“We are investigating the cause and working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation.”