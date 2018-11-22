Volunteers vow to aid 1000 families with Christmas hampers

Christmas is a time of the year for fun and love surrounded by family and friends.

But for many, Christmas is a time of sorrow. They don’t have the spare cash to buy presents. Many are isolated with a turkey dinner being only a wish rather than a reality.

A dedicated team of volunteers from Destiny Church are working hard to spread some festive cheer to make Christmas a magical experience for those less fortunate across Edinburgh.

Destiny Angels are now in their eighth year providing hampers and this year have vowed to double their output to aid more than 1,000 families this winter.

Liz Bowes, social action co-ordinator, said: “It is devastating to think eight years on that there is still a need for this service. But there are Edinburgh families and isolated individuals who are struggling financially without the added expense of Christmas too.

“We feel the hampers are a great way to demonstrate love during Christmas. A box of love which shows true support that someone is thinking of them at this time of the year.”

Through the GameChanger Partnership, other partners such as Hibernian FC have got involved in the project. For every £20 raised, a family can have a happier Christmas with a hamper containing festive food and small gifts.

Destiny Angels work alongside various groups and charities such as Streetwork and Cyrenians to identify those who would benefit from a special hamper at Christmas.

Members of the public also have until December 2 to create a hamper made of items from Christmas cake to UHT milk.

Liz added: “It is sad that Edinburgh is one of the most affluent and wealthy capital cities in Europe. But side by side with this are some of the most deprived areas in Scotland. It is more poignant at Christmas time with some people struggling financially and with mental health.

“It is fantastic to see society come together to produce these packages for those who need it most. We are so grateful for any donations and support we can get.”

Destiny Angels are also in need of volunteers to help pack the hampers until December 10.

To find out how you can volunteer, e-mail hampers@destinyedinburgh.com or phone 0131 454 2001.

For more information, including how you can donate, visit https://destinyedinburgh.com