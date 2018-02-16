Vote now, the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards are go

THE Edinburgh Restaurant Awards were launched last week giving Evening News readers the chance to vote for their favourite restaurant in one of a number of categories.

Each week, in the run up to the winners being revealed we shall be highlighting some of the nominations received so far.

This week it entries for the Seafood, Breakfast and Street Food categories.

BEST SEAFOOD RESTAURANT AWARD

NOMINATED for the Best Seafood Restaurant Award already are the Kilted Lobster, The Mussel Inn and The Ship On The Shore.

Nestled in the heart of Stockbridge, the Kilted Lobster is first and foremost a seafood restaurant with a menu that ranges from West Coast Mussels for starters to The Kilted Lobster for mains. As well as their food, the restaurant runs a project called Cooking Up a Storm, where they offer support through training and cooking lessons.

The Mussel Inn in Rose Street is always bustling and is the place to sit outside with your meal in the summer.

Serving classics such as seafood chowder and grilled sea bass they also mix it up with the likes of Hendricks Gin smoked salmon and grilled queen scallops with black pudding.

And watch out for deals and special offers as they become available, you’ve nominated them as one not to miss.

Arguably on of the Capital’s longest established seafood restaurants, The Ship on the Shore in Leith has great reputation.

It’s located on The Shore, which, like much of Leith’s docklands has become a vibrant, up and coming place with brand new restaurants opening all the time.

The Ship on the Shore has outlived many, serving the bustling port of Leith for hundreds of years.

With ‘Sensational Scottish Langoustine’ and a Bloody Mary Oyster Shot on the menu, they scream seafood and pairing that with Champagne could just be the perfect offering.

BEST BREAKFAST AWARD

NOMINATIONS in the Best Breakfast Award category so far include Montpeliers,The Caffeine Drip and Nobles.

The perfect breakfast and brunch spot, if you are lucky enough to get a table at the weekend, Montpeliers is buzzing with people breakfasting, think Eggs Benedict, Bloody Marys and endless flat whites. It’s also dog friendly.

When a cafe serves breakfast until 1.30pm at weekends, you have to try them out, welcome to The Caffeine Drip on Melville Place.

If traditional buttered toast, vegan french toast or mammoth breakfast tortillas don’t make you rise and shine, perhaps a side of fried banana will?

Nobles in Leith has no lazy menu either, boasting truffled scrambled eggs, brioche french toast and friendly staff and a relaxed atmosphere.

BEST STREET FOOD AWARD

STREET Food has become hugely popular in the Capital over the last couple of years with new outlets springing up across the city.

Three city restaurants in the running so far include Tuk Tuk, Civerinos and Tupiniquim.

Tuk Tuk’s Edinburgh flagship restaurant at Tollcross is known for its colourful interior and for serving small plates of delicious Indian street food. Tuk Tuk is inspired by the food hawkers of India, where a mix of rustic roadside and railway station dishes feed the masses.

Millions of street food vendors make up the colour, sounds and smells of the country and their wares are reflected on Tuk Tuk’s menu which includes roadside plates, street curries and tandoori kitchen. BYOB.

Civerinos opened in early 2015 on Hunter’s Square, serving Italian food stripped of pretence and cliché.

An Instagrammers favourite, their set up of long tables which make people talk to each other during a meal is refreshing and fun.

On the menu, bruschetta and margherita are still a staple - ‘original, modern Italian street-food taken back to its source.’

Tupiniquim is Edinburgh’s Brazil in a green police box.

Serving crepes with sweet or savoury fillings, steak, pumpkin and chicken curry feature in their savoury crepes, but it might be hard to resist that special Cranachan sweet crepe. Street food at its finest.

To nominate or vote for your favourite restraurant go to https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/restaurantawards/