Wanted: Police officer for remote Ascension island

One of Britain’s most remote overseas territories is on the hunt for a new police inspector, offering a salary package of up to £47,000.

The role will see the officer posted on Ascension Island, which lies in the South Atlantic Ocean, 1,000 miles west off the African coast and has a population of 850.

Ascension island is 1,000 miles from the coast of Africa in the Atlantic Ocean. Picture: Google

St Helena Police have advertised for an inspector to lead a small team of officers responsible for the 24-hour policing of the island.

READ MORE: Wanted: Island Ranger for remote Scottish isle of Handa

The two-year contract is available from February or March 2018, and candidates must have a British passport in order to apply.

As well as a salary of up to £28,000 per year, the job comes with benefits of up to £19,000.

READ MORE: Escape to the Islands? Remote Jura pub looking for new staff

The package also includes one return airfare to the country of residence for officer and family, rent-free housing with electricity and water allowances, and free medical care and dental care.

The advert on the Ascension Island website says: “If you are interested in leading a small team of officers delivering a public service-focused police and immigration service to a small island community, this is an ideal opportunity for you.”

The island is volcanic, has a sub-tropical climate and covers an area of just 34 square miles, meaning criminals will not have far to run or hide from the new recruit.

Ascension Island. Picture: Creative Commons

The offer

A two year accompanied status contract with a salary of up to £28,000 per year (taxable in Ascension Island), together with the following benefits for the applicant valued at up to £19,000 per year:

-Accompanied food allowance (£6,054/year, or £3,054/year if unaccompanied)

-Use of a fully maintained and expensed car

Ascension Island Picture: Creative Commons

-One mid-contract return air fare to the country of recruitment/residence for officer and family

-Rent-free housing, with electricity and water allowances

-Free medical care and dental care for the officer and family

READ MORE: Scottish history timeline from 1054 to 2014