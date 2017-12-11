Warnings issued over fake Government grant scam

Action Fraud, the UK’s fraud and cyber-crime reporting centre, have issued a warning over cold calls and online contact from fraudsters who are offering victims the opportunity to apply for Government grants for an advance fee.

The grants look legitimate thanks to the fraudsters having set up bogus companies and convincing looking websites that claim to be operating on behalf of the UK Government.

Fraudsters cold call businesses and individuals offering the grant and if they’re interested direct them to fill out an online application form with their personal information.

Once the fraudsters have this information they will get in touch with the victims to obtain identification.

The scammer then instruct the grant ‘recipient’ to get a pre-paid credit card to deposit their own contribution to the fake Government grant scheme.

Fraudsters will then ask for details of the card and copies of statements to in order for them to add the grant funds- then stealing the money that has been loaded by the victim onto the credit card.

Action Fraud are advising anyone receiving one of these calls to hang up immediately and report it to them, via their website.