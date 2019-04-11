Waste-not Wendy is following her destiny

Second-hand is never second best for vintage retailer and retro stylist Wendy Winter.

As a natural-born forager with an unyielding aversion to waste, reuse and recycling was always going to be at the centre of her business plan.

Her shop, Forget Me Not in Bo’ness, is almost an extension of her home – bursting with quirky antiques and lovely vintage pieces.

“I’ve been in retail all my life and it was my make-do-and-mend attitude that led me to open the shop. I decided to take my passion and apply it to my own business. You can become very disillusioned working in retail because the waste you see is unbelievable,” says mum-of-three Wendy, 48.

“I wanted to show people that you can have beautiful things without buying new, because all these items are out there already – you just need to look for them. If you have an eye for detail and don’t give up, there are very few things you can’t find second-hand.”

As well as customers in search of a unique gift, her clientele includes cosplay enthusiasts and people looking for authentic era-appropriate clothing and homeware. She is just as happy to source an outfit for a Peaky Blinders festival as she is tracking down “kitchenalia” and furnishings for an 1950s-style home makeover.

“The items I source are authentic vintage pieces not replica items that can easily be found online,” adds Wendy, whose 1920s art deco display won the best-dressed window award as this year’s Bo’ness HippFest silent movie festival.

“Customers are happy when they realise good quality does not have to mean high cost. It’s fun to buy second-hand and realise you are getting more for your money.”

With its small tea shop, Wendy also uses the premises as a meeting place for a local reminiscence group to help people affected by dementia.

Forget Me Not, 50 North High Street, Bo’ness, 07845 607095