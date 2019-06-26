Watch A Star is Born at Edinburgh Botanic Garden: dates, times and tickets

Have your say

At the end of August, Luna Cinema presents three nights of open air cinema screenings at the iconic Edinburgh Botanic Garden.

Maybe you didn’t get a chance to catch them at the cinema first time around, or maybe you want to watch them in an all-new environment.

Here’s everything you need to know about the open air cinematic events.

Read more: Edinburgh Meadows kids’ cinema screening: full list of films, dates and times

What’s on

You’ll be able to choose between three films viewed in the unique setting of the Royal Botanic Garden.

A Star is Born (15): 30 August, 8:15pm

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A): 31 August, 8:15pm

Sunshine on Leith (PG): 1 September, 8:15pm

Doors for the films open at 6:45 to give you plenty of time to secure your perfect viewing spot.

No-one under the age of 15 will be admitted to A Star is Born, while under 16s need to be accompanied by an adult for Bohemian Rhapsody and Sunshine on Leith.

Tickets

General admission - £15.50

Disabled and carer general admission - £7.75

Child admission (three to 15) - £10.50

Groups admission - £14.50

Premium admission - £28.00. Premium tickets include seating in a Luna director’s chair in prime position within the screening, a complimentary drink at the Luna bar and fast track queuing to the Luna bar.

To get tickets just head over to the event website.

How to get there

There are options available for accessing the event no matter how you choose to travel.

Walking

The gardens are located around a 25 minute walk from Edinburgh Waverley Station via Broughton Street.

Bus

Lothian Buses will be able to get you to the event. The service numbers you can use are: 8, 23, 24, 27, 29 and 42.

Driving

There is metered on-street parking available near the venue.

Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh has a maximum of six blue badge disabled parking bays located to the left of the West Gate entrance gates on Arboretum Place, offering free parking.

Parking is also free on Saturdays and Sundays on Arboretum Place, Inverleith Terrace and Inverleith Row opposite the East Gate. Parking meters are operational down these streets on weekdays. Blue badge holders can park in metered bays for free when displaying their badge.

Event rules and tips

The event recommends that you bring something comfortable to sit on, like a blanket or a picnic chair.

Alternatively, you can purchase add-ons such as blankets when you buy your ticket.

If the weather takes a turn for the worse, the screening will still go ahead, therefore you should check the weather forecast before heading out and come prepared just in case.

Ponchos and partially covered areas will be available on-site according to the event page.

There are some general rules in place:

- You’re not allowed to bring BBQs, gas stoves, candles or any naked flame.

- No tents, gazebos, parasols or pop-up structures will be permitted.

- No dogs or pets are allowed, except guide dogs.

- Glass is not permitted on site - drinks should be in plastic bottles or cans and poured into plastic cups.

- No smoking is permitted at the event, including e-cigarettes.

- No umbrellas will be allowed, except at management’s discretion.

Food and drink

There will be food and drinks available to purchase provided by the Royal Botanic Garden catering team.

You can choose from a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.