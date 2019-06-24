Watch as extremely rare albino otter is spotted in Edinburgh river by amazed angler

This is the moment an extremely rare albino otter is spotted swimming in an Edinburgh river - much to the amazement of the angler behind the camera.

Self-employed Andrew Sutherland, 58, from Cramond, was enjoying a spot of trout fishing in the River Almond when he captured the breathtaking footage of a rare albino otter ducking and diving through the water.

The rare Albino Otter was spotted in Cramond on the River Almond. PICS: Andrew Sutherland

It was taken upstream from Cramond Bridge near Cammo at around 9pm on Sunday evening (June 23) when Andrew, a Cramond Angling Club member, was fishing alone.

At first, Andrew, who fishes at this spot regularly, thought the otter was a salmon after seeing 'a flash of white', but soon realised it was, in fact, something all the more intriguing.

He told the Edinburgh Evening News: "I was absolutely amazed. I was fishing for brown trout and saw the flash of white, I thought it was a salmon to begin with.

"I was about to cast off and then it stuck its head up out of the water and I realised that it was an albino otter.

"I've seen normal otters before, but never anything like this."

In March of this year, West Lothian Council posted on Facebook to say that a 'rare albino otter' had been spotted Almondell and Calderwood Country Park.

A family of otters also made their home in a city park after footage of the cute critters emerged online earlier in June.

BBC Springwatch shot some fantastic footage of the family at Figgate Park - which you can see here.

Andrew added: "I wanted people to see the video because I thought they may not have seen one before.

"It was on its own and looked like it was hunting food to me."