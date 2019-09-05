Watch as Jacob Rees-Mogg mocked with 'Lying Tory' projection on Edinburgh Castle

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been mocked for lounging in parliament after a protest group projected an image of the outstretched MP on to Edinburgh Castle.

Activist group Led By Donkeys projected the image of Rees-Mogg languidly stretched out over the commons benches with the words 'Lying Tory' on the side of the Capital icon on Wednesday evening.

Rees-Mogg faced criticism for slouching, at times with his eyes closed, as MPs discussed plans to take control of the Commons agenda and pass legislation which would prevent a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

However, the image has since created a tidal wave of memes mocking the Etonian for his behaviour.

And political stunt experts Led By Donkeys went one stage further by plastering a digital image of Rees-Mogg on the Castle.

The group have become social media stars for their eye-catching billboard protests and exuberant artistic creations.

Earlier this week, they projected Michael Gove’s previously contradictory statements on a no-deal Brexit on the White Cliffs of Dover and mocked Boris Johnson's Brexit readiness plan with a display on the Angel of the North.

Rees-Mogg was blasted as "entitled and bad-mannered" for his actions.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas told Mr Rees-Mogg his body language was "so contemptuous of this House and of the people".

Addressing him in the Commons, Ms Lucas added: "For the benefit of Hansard, the Leader of the House has been spread across around three seats, lying out as if that was something very boring for him to listen to tonight."

Led By Donkeys projected an image of a lounging Rees-Mogg on the side of Edinburgh Castle. Pic: Tom Duffin/WeephotosofEdinburgh

Mr Rees-Mogg appeared to furrow his brow in disagreement in response.