Watch as penguins at Edinburgh Zoo open their Christmas ‘stockings’

People all over the world are spending Christmas Day with their families and friends, sharing gifts and scoffing everything in sight - and it’s no different for penguins.

The colony of penguins at Edinburgh Zoo are also tucking into a festive feast of their own after they were given dozens of fish-filled wellies to celebrate Christmas.

Zoo bosses shared an adorable video of the penguins jumping with joy as they woke up to the special treat.

“It’s Christmas! Our penguin colony are having a fantastic time opening their stockings!”, the Capital zoo wrote on their social media pages.

“Merry Christmas from all of us here at Edinburgh Zoo.”

The clip has already been viewed more than 27,000 times, with hundreds of animal lovers commenting on the video.

Moraig Simpson said: “Merry Christmas to all the staff at Edinburgh Zoo. The penguins look very happy with their stockings.”

Janice Crawford wrote: “This is so brilliant it’s great to see them all enjoying themselves. Merry Xmas to you all.”

Claire Darroch added: “Merry Christmas to all the animals and staff, hope the other animals got spoilt today.”

