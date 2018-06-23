Watch: Boxer Josh Taylor calls rival ‘bawbag’ ahead of big fight

Scottish boxer Josh Taylor has labelled Ukrainian fighter Viktor Postol a ‘bawbag’ as the pair prepare to face off in Glasgow this evening.
The slur comes after Postol had a dig at the Tartan Tornado, saying he was brave for even being willing to fight him.
Many regard the former WBC super lightweight champion as Taylor’s toughest opponent to date, though confidence is high that the Prestonpans-born fighter can do the business in front of a raucous home crowd.
READ MORE: Viktor Postol impressed by Josh Taylor’s ‘brave’ choice to fight him
During an interview on Friday, Taylor, who won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, said: “He’s been quite respectful all week and he’s obviously trying to get a bit of confidence and he seems a no’ bad guy but tomorrow night this bawbag’s gettin’ it”.
At a press conference on Thursday Postol said: “I was really surprised when I heard Taylor was taking this fight because he’s only had 12 fights so far and he’s decided to test himself against a former world champion”.
Victory in Glasgow would make Taylor the mandatory challenger for the WBC light-welterweight title.
Josh Taylor vs Viktor Postol begins tonight at the SSE Hydro at 10:30pm.