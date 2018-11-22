Watch brand is doing well... on the face of it

If Paulin watches are set to become the Capital’s next must-have accessory, only time will tell.

For the moment, however, thing are ticking along quite nicely at the brand’s new concept store in Stockbridge.

Opened three months ago, the shop is managed by Patrick Harkness and owned by sisters Eleanor and Charlotte Paulin, originally from Dingwall, who discovered an interest in luxury timepieces after studying at Glasgow College of Art.

Characterised by its clean, contemporary lines and uncomplicated functionality, the brand was launched five years ago, offering a new range of watches and leather accessories designed and made in Glasgow.

The design studio and retail outlet expanded to larger premises in the city’s West End last year and the owners immediately began looking for a base in Edinburgh.

Retailing from £180 to £250, the watches are stocked by Fortnum and Mason and Utility and have developed a strong following online and in Japan, where they are sold by more than 30 retailers. All straps and heads are interchangeable and straps can be made to measure to fit larger and smaller wrists.

“There is a lot of competition at our price point so the aesthetic has to be good,” says Patrick.

“As well as appreciating the aesthetic, people seem to like that the watches are designed and made locally. It’s a little throwback to times when there were lots of watchmakers in Scotland and the UK.”

He believes the shop is also benefitting from the exposure and footfall that comes with locating in Stockbridge.

“It’s a great area for people coming by at the weekend to browse the charity shops and other independents. We’ve had a fantastic start and now we are coming into our busy time of the year,” he adds.

Paulin, 30/2 Raeburn Place, 0131 332 8489, www.paulinwatches.com