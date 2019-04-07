Watch: brand new Lothian “superbus” breaks down in Princes Street

Have your say

A NEW Capital “superbus” broke down on Princes Street this afternoon causing delays.

Drivers reported some tailbacks after the vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the road near to The Balmoral.

Lothian’s fleet of 42 Falkirk-built 100-seat double deckers became the biggest bus in the UK when they started running in January.

“There’s a new longer bus broken down on Princes Street outside Balmoral - tailbacks and horns,” said one road user.

But he added: “It’s not actually too bad. Buses getting backed up on North Bridge but it clears quickly.”

The new buses see travellers alighting through middle doors for the first time in a decade to speed up services

They accommodate a total of 131 passengers, including those standing - half as many again as the older double deckers.

Each bus is 45ft (13.4m) long - four-foot longer than the existing fleet.

Other features on the six-wheelers include high-back seats to give passengers more personal space.

