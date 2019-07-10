Watch: Daredevils base jump off Edinburgh's Salisbury Crags

Have your say

HEARTSTOPPING footage has emerged of the moment a pair of daredevil base jumpers leapt from Salisbury Crags.

Veteran parachutists Hans Donner and Josh Beinn undertook the death-defying stunt on Armed Forces Day.

The dramatic video shows the pair hurtling towards the ground from the 151ft iconic landmark before skilfully landing in front of an adoring crowd.

Hans, 39, and 29-year-old Josh are both ex-serviceman with Hans currently working as the chief instructor at the Joint Services Parachute Wing in Netheravon, Wiltshire.

The group said: "As an ex-serviceman, Hans felt very proud to commemorate Armed Forces Day in this unique way.

"It was exhilarating being first to base jump in such an iconic location, and working as a team with Mountain Man base is like being back in the British Army – it’s about the group effort not individual success."

The clip begins showing a group including Hans, Josh, videographers and support team peering over the edge of the cliff face as wisps of cloud drift past on June 29.

Hans and Josh gingerly approach the precipice before flinging themselves over the edge as their chutes trail behind.

Footage captured on body cams and from above shows them expertly glide above jagged rocks as the city fans out ahead of them.

The pair sail over gorse and bushes before landing on the grass verge by the side of Queen’s Drive with traffic visible in the distance.

Their jump only lasts a matter of seconds as photographers and videographers capture it all from above.

Armed Forces Day saw parts of the city centre closed over the weekend on June 29 and 30.

A military marching parade was organised to honour those who have served in the military down the years.

The parade started at Charlotte Square and ended at the other end of George Street at St Andrew Square on Saturday morning.

There was also a host of military charity stalls set up at St Andrew Square in a bid to raise awareness of causes and services set up to support the armed forces.

Crowds enjoyed live music while the Royal Voluntary Service laid on food.

It emerged yesterday the base jumpers failed to make the body responsible for looking after Holyrood Park aware of their stunt.

A spokeswoman for Historic Environment Scotland, which run Holyrood Park, including Arthur’s Seat and the crags, said: “This wasn’t something we were aware of.

“We wouldn’t have given permission for this type of activity as it is against the Holyrood Park regulations.”