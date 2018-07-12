Watch: First trailer of new Mary Queen of Scots movie is released

The first trailer of the Mary Queen of Scots movie starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie has been released.

Courtesy of Focus Features, the first trailer gives us a glimpse of what to expect from this politically-charged flick, for what is essentially a factual rendering of Game Of Thrones.

Oscar Nominee Saoirse Ronan performs the role of the ambitious Mary, whose attempts to reclaim the throne of Scotland incurs the wrath of the maniacal virgin queen, Elizabeth I, played by Margot Robbie.

Despite the fact they shared the same ancestry, the pair’s fierce rivalry will eventually lead to death, destruction and despair.

After spending much of her adult life in incarceration, the desperate Mary manages one last throw of the dice as she conspires to assassinate Queen Elizabeth.

Sadly for the Scottish monarch, the plan is foiled and she ends up with her head in a basket.

Saoirse Ronan plays Mary Queen of Scots. Picture: Focus Features

Much of the filming for the £180million project has taken place in Edinburgh, roughly 20 miles from the royal’s birthplace in Linlithgow, with scenes also shot in Glencoe, Oxford and Derbyshire.

A digitally recreated Linlithgow Palace features in the new trailer.

Based on John Guy’s biography, My Heart Is My Own: The Life Of Mary Queen Of Scots, the film explores the relationship between Mary and Elizabeth who rules over England and Scotland.

The film’s other stars include: Jack Lowden, Joe Alwyn, Gemma Chan, Martin Compston, Ismael Cordova, Brendan Coyle, Ian Hart, Adrian Lester, James McArdle, David Tennant, and Guy Pearce.

Scripted by Beau Willimon of House of Cards and directed by acclaimed theatre director Josie Rourke, the feature seems destined to drip with political intrigue and scandal.

The offical synopsis for the movie reads as follows:

“Mary Queen of Scots” explores the turbulent life of the charismatic Mary Stuart (Ronan). Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18, Mary defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne. But Scotland and England fall under the rule of the compelling Elizabeth I (Robbie). Each young Queen beholds her “sister” in fear and fascination. Rivals in power and in love, and female regents in a masculine world, the two must decide how to play the game of marriage versus independence. Determined to rule as much more than a figurehead, Mary asserts her claim to the English throne, threatening Elizabeth’s sovereignty. Betrayal, rebellion, and conspiracies within each court imperil both thrones – and change the course of history.

Mary Queen of Scots opens on 7 December in the USA. A UK release date has been set for 19 January 2019.