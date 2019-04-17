WATCH: Little Hibs fan, 2, sings cute rendition of ‘Glory Glory to the Hibees’

Everyone loves a car sing-a-long. But one young Hibs fan has been melting hearts with her cute rendition of ‘Glory Glory to the Hibees’ while raising a few eyebrows with her ability to name the team’s forward line.

Aria Beveridge, whose family live in Loanhead, has literally been a Hibs fan since before birth having attended the club’s Scottish Cup final victory over Rangers at Hampden in 2016 while inside her mum’s tummy.

Aria Beveridge is a happy Hibee. Pic: contributed

The two-year-old’s aunty, Hayleigh Ross, told the Evening News that her sister Danielle was eight months pregnant with her at the time.

Hayleigh said: “Aria had her first Hibs top bought for her at the age of five months and she was taken to her first game. She was sat in the car and we played Hibs songs and that’s just been it. Every time in the car she asks: ‘Hibs please, Hibs please.’”

Hayleigh posted a video on twitter yesterday of her niece giving a rendition of ‘Glory Glory to the Hibees.’

In another video, taken a a few months ago, Aria also does very well to recite the names of players from the club’s forward line.

Aria Beveridge

On her twitter post, Hayleigh writes: “What 2 year old do you know that knows the forward line??”

And she says her niece has even wowed her grandad, David Ross, also a big Hibs fan, by singing parts of Sunshine on Leith to him at his home.

She added: “My dad was so chuffed. We will be sitting in the living room and she’ll just come out with it, ‘grandad can we play Sunshine on Leith.’”

The youngster also likes to sit in the shopping trolley and sing while her mum walks around Asda.

Aria with her mum, Danielle (left) and aunty Hayleigh with the Scottish Cup

Aria’s mum, Danielle, said: “I’m super proud of her, she absolutely loves the Hibees, loves going to the games with me. Every time we get in the car it’s always “Hibees on Mummy” so she can sing along.”

The videos posted on twitter have led to many people suggesting little Aria should get a free season ticket or get the chance to be a Hibs mascot.

Hayleigh said the club’s stadium announcer, Barrie Wilkins, got in touch last night about the possibility of her being a mascot next season.

Hayleigh added: “She is so confident and would be running onto the pitch to do that.”

Aria has already got her season ticket for 2019/20.

She will be turning three years old in July.

