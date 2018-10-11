Watch: New face of £20m boutique hotel in Edinburgh’s Old Town revealed

The new face of a £20m luxury hotel built on a key gap site in Edinburgh’s historic city centre has been unveiled after more than two years hidden under scaffolding.

The frontage of the 98-room design at the heart of Edinburgh’s UNESCO World Heritage site had previously been hidden by scaffolding during an extended construction period.

A CGI image of the artist impression of the hotel showing the design.

However, ahead of the opening of the new hotel next year. the scaffolding has been removed, given residents and visitors a first glance of what lies beneath.

The eight-storey hotel at 6 Market Street on derelict land between Craig’s Close and City Arts Centre has already won architectural plaudits for the way its original contemporary design deploys the materials, proportions and geometries of its highly urban historical context.

Once open, guests to the hotel will be able to enjoy a top floor lounge with panoramic views across the Waverley Valley to the New Town from Princes Street Gardens to Calton Hill from a specially-designed champagne bar roof terrace.

Lezley Marion Cameron, EDI Board Chair: “Since work commenced in 2016 there has been a lot of local interest in our progress. Now that the big crane is gone and the scaffolding has been removed, people can judge the results for themselves and really see, for the first time, a stunning design that complements the unique architecture of Edinburgh’s Old Town.

“The project presented major design challenges with the site surrounded by historic buildings on three sides and by Market Street and Waverley Station directly in front.

“We are immensely proud to be delivering an outstanding luxury hotel in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town, and that a long-vacant site has been brought back into use for residents and visitors to enjoy, which is in such close proximity to Waverley Station and Edinburgh’s bus and tram connections.”

Carlton Hotel Collection’s Managing Director Alfred Bree said the Market Street Hotel will be Scotland’s first Design Hotel™, with each room meticulously finished with style and design, bringing a new dimension to the city’s hotel supply.

He said: “Throughout the hotel, the interior design reflects the heritage of the location while meeting all demands of the international modern traveller. We are working hard to put the finishing touches to it so that this remarkable building will be ready for our guests to enjoy soon.”

Rod Duncan, Director at jmarchitects said “This site has lain empty and derelict for nearly five decades and we are delighted that the public can finally see what we have achieved in remarkable surroundings. It is through a rigorous analysis of this historic fabric that we believe the design has developed to be truly respectful to its context. We are looking forward to seeing the hotel’s doors open in the near future.”

Final finishing work on the interior, designed by award-winning design company, FG Stijl, is continuing with the hotel set to open early next year.