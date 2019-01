Have your say

Demonstrators made one last stand as the demolition of Meadowbank got under way on Monday.

Placard-carrying campaigners were on hand to wave goodbye to the 50-year-old the grandstand – to be replaced by a £45m state-of-the-art sports centre.

Demolition started this morning on Meadowbank Stadium. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Work is expected to start on the new facility in the summer with a 2020 opening date.

The Save Meadowbank group rued the loss of an “iconic” venue built for the 1970 Commonwealth Games.