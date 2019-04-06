Watch: Scots schools pipe band brings NYC Grand Central to a standstill

Have your say

A Scottish schools pipe band has brought New York City’s Grand Central railway terminal to a standstill.

The North Lanarkshire Schools’ Pipe Band captured the gaze of hundreds of commuters at the world-famous transport hub when they arrived in the Big Apple ahead of today’s Tartan Day Parade.

Scores of transfixed passersby whipped out their phones to record the youngsters as they belted out a hugely-stirring rendition of Scotland The Brave inside the terminal.

A video of the emotionally-charged moment was shared on Twitter by Frank McNally, Scottish Labour Councillor for Mossend & Holytown, who wrote: “What a WOW moment this was! @nlcpeople @Nlspb2 schools pipe band have just brought Grand Central Station in New York to a standstill with a brilliant impromptu performance @nyctartanweek.”

One stunned Twitter user, @deewallace32, had a lump in their throat, commenting: “Greetin’. That’s what happens when I hear ‘Rowan Tree’ and remember ma dear auld Da playing it. The noise must have been tremendous.”

Picture: Cllr Frank McNally

It has been announced that Sir Billy Connolly will lead today’s New York City Tartan Day Parade as Grand Marshall.

The legendary comedian is to perform the role of Grand Marshal in front of around 30,000 spectators.

Thousands of participants including solo pipers and drummers, Highland dancers, pipe bands, Scottish clans and Scottish dogs will follow the Big Yin along Manhattan’s Sixth Avenue.