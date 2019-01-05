Watch: Sir Billy Connolly says sorry for ‘depressing’ fans

Sir Billy has apologised for depressing fans after he said he felt his life was ‘slipping away’.

He opened up about his battle with Parkinson’s disease during a two-part BBC documentary, Billy Connolly: Made in Scotland.

The programme, which aired on Friday, was filmed in Scotland and saw the Glasgow-born comedian reminiscing about the city, his childhood and career.

But today his wife, Pamela Stephenson tweeted a video of Sir Billy playing the banjo and saying: “Not dead, not dying, not slipping away. Sorry if I depressed you. Maybe I should have phrased it better.”

During the programme, Billy Connolly: Made In Scotland, he said: “My life, it’s slipping away and I can feel it and I should.

“I’m 75, I’m near the end. I’m a damn sight nearer the end than I am the beginning. But it doesn’t frighten me, it’s an adventure and it is quite interesting to see myself slipping away.”

