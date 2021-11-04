The Kinghorn RNLI crew saved the life of a swimmer swept ashore in Kirkcaldy at the weekend.

The Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat Facebook page shared a video of the rescue, which shows the volunteer crew quickly mobilising to save the swimmer on Saturday October 30.

The lifeboat crew reached the swimmer within five minutes, helped her up onto the boat and took her to Kirkcaldy Harbour – where she was assessed by the ambulance service.

Scott McIlravie, Helm of the Kinghorn lifeboat crew, told Fife Today that the swimmer, who was experienced and well-equipped, did not require medical assistance.

McIlravie described the rescue, and said: “The casualty was difficult due to the waves which were over 1.5m high at points along with rocks and creel pot buoys in the area.

‘After a short time, and with assistance from Kinghorn coastguard rescue team, she was spotted approximately 100m offshore.

“We manoeuvred towards her taking great care amongst rocks just below the surface.”

“She took the right actions when she realised she was in difficulty by holding onto her tow-float and conserving energy,” he said.

Along with the video, the Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat team wrote on Facebook: “She was definitely saved by her own equipment (especially her tow float) as well as the prompt actions of the people she had been swimming with. We consider this a life saved, although she and her friends definitely helped to make that happen!”

The Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat station has been serving the local community since 1965, and is funded entirely by voluntary contributions.

