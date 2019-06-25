Water of Leith Antony Gormley statue still standing after Edinburgh flash floods

An Antony Gormley statue in the Water of Leith which was thought to have been swept away by heavy downpours on Monday is still standing.

The humanoid statue at Powderhall is one of six life-size figures positioned between the grounds of the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (SNGMA) and the sea at Leith Docks, and was thought to have been whisked away by the strong currents yesterday afternoon.

However, in an image shared with the Evening News today, it can be seen that the statue is still standing, although it has collected debris following the downpours.

The statue can be seen to have collected some debris during the flash floods. PIC: Rebecca Ketchen

In 2012, the statues had to be removed completely in a bid to rectify repeated problems with the tilting mechanisms of the statues, which are meant to pop them up again when the water pressure eases.

Modifications were made to the fixings so the sculptures are permanently fixed to their mounts.

Earlier this month, one of the statues was dressed up by a mystery passer-by in a pair of 'bawbags' pants.

