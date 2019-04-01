Water of Leith viewing platform part of ‘Rejuvenating Roseburn’ plans for £9m cycle scheme

A viewing platform over the Water of Leith has been included in plans to “rejuvenate Roseburn” as part of the city council’s proposals to connect the west and the east of the Capital with a new £9m cycling route.

As part of the City Centre West to East Link (CCWEL) cycle route, which is due to be completed by 2022, the council has revealed initial designs to enhance pedestrian areas of Roseburn. Members of the public are being asked for their views ahead of the final plans, centred around Roseburn Terrace, being drawn up.

The major new cycle route will connect the Roseburn path to Leith Walk via the city centre.

The Roseburn overhaul includes improved foot-way surfaces, play features becoming part of the street scene – as well as a viewing platform over the Water of Leith. More greenery will also be included in the plans which have been developed following suggestions from residents. Work on the project is set to begin early next year, following final approval.

The council’s transport and environment convener, Cllr Lesley Macinnes, said: “We have been working with the community since the inception of the ‘Rejuvenating Roseburn’ project to make sure proposals reflect the needs and interests of local people, so it’s exciting to see designs come to life.

“These kinds of public realm improvements are integral to our pioneering CCWEL project, which intends to significantly boost walking and cycling along the route.”

The cycle link and street improvements project was originally approved by the council in December 2016 – and when completed, will provide a cycling route from Leith Walk through the city centre to the west of the Capital. The route will include Charlotte Square, York Place, Roseburn and Haymarket.

A public consultation on the completed designs launches on Tuesday, April 2

Research as part of the council’s upcoming city centre transformation project found that the “volume of vehicle traffic in the city centre and town centres was viewed as off-putting to city living and a safety concern for those walking and cycling”. Three quarters of those who took part in the council’s public survey agreed that “by creating a safe, attractive, accessible and connected network of walking and cycling routes, more people would choose to walk or cycle rather than use a car”.

But Roseburn and Haymarket traders have raised fears they will experience a 40 per cent reduction in parking and loading outside their premises and warned that some businesses could close altogether.

At last month’s transport and environment committee, campaigners asked for a compensation scheme to run for three years during the construction. The committee will bring back proposals in May to support a “business as usual” campaign.

John Yellowlees, chairman of Murrayfield Community Council, said: “Murrayfield Community Council is pleased to see this continuing progress in accordance with our long-term aim of improving the local environment and hope that there will be a good response to this latest consultation by residents and businesses.”

Permission for the first section of the cycle route, from Haymarket to Roseburn, will be subject to a public hearing during the summer following objections to traffic regulation orders. The proposals will need to be approved by the transport and environment committee, with construction expected to start early in 2020 and be completed by the end of 2021.

To take part in the consulation, visit consultationhub.edinburgh.gov.uk