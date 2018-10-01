Water switched off at restored Ross Fountain as lighting works begin

CITY centre landmark the Ross Fountain has been switched off as work commences that will see it sparkle at night.

The recently restored water feature in Princes Street Gardens will be fitted with a low energy, waterproof LED system within the fountain pools which will project ripples as the water is moved by the wind, creating a shimmering effect after dark.

The water supply was switched off on Monday to allow the works to take place before the lights are switched on later in the month.

Water began flowing through the Fountain for the first time since 2010 when restoration works were completed by the Ross Development Trust on 8 July.

The whole conservation project process, which cost around £2m, was completed on schedule following 40,000 working hours to restore it and 650 litres of paint to bring it back to its former glory.

David Ellis, Managing Director of the Ross Development Trust, said: The addition of the new lighting scheme will offer people the chance to enjoy the fountain in a way it has never been experienced before. Through modern, sensitive, lighting techniques we hope to bring the Fountain to life after dark, so it can be enjoyed by all through the winter months.

“The completion of this work will mark the final chapter of our work to restore the fountain.”

Councillor Donald Wilson, Culture and Communities Convener for the City of Edinburgh Council said: “This new lighting will allow everyone to keep enjoying the Ross Fountain’s new look, even in the dark days of winter. It is thanks to an incredible restoration process by the Ross Development Trust that we have the Fountain back to its beautiful original best, and I’m grateful for the Trust’s continued investment.”