Way to go – Ian takes steps towards Heroes fundraiser

Army veteran and keen golfer Ian Temperley aims to tee up a fundraising success by walking the West Highland Way in aid of forces charity Help for Heroes after it supported him through PTSD.

Ian, from East Calder, will be joined by golf partner Kenny Marr, Kenny’s sons Jack and Stephen, and son-in-law Jonny Pratt, on the 96-mile walk from 23 to 28 June in a bid to raise £3000 for the charity and help other sick and injured veterans.

The former soldier spent 22 years in the Royal Scots and 1 Scots Regiments, including tours of Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan, and was diagnosed with PTSD in 2014, a year after leaving the forces.

Golf has played a major part in Ian’s recovery and the 43-year-old is a keen member of Deer Park Golf Club in Livingston, having first swung a club at the age or eight. His best competitive results saw him come in the top six in the UK and Ireland finals of the American Golf 9 Hole Championship in 2017.

He got in touch with Help for Heroes through their Hidden Wounds service and has since completed several courses at the charity’s Northern Recovery Centre at Catterick, North Yorkshire, and taken part in sports activities, including trials for the Invictus Games to rebuild his confidence.

Ian said: “The help and support I have received has been incredible. PTSD changes your life overnight. Suddenly the world you knew is not accessible. You must start from scratch. Every day seven people leave the armed forces with life-changing physical and mental injuries. Many, like me, struggle and they and their families need specialist help to aid recovery from visible and hidden wounds. I want to raise funds to enable Help for Heroes to continue to provide this vital support.”

Friend Kenny added: “We play golf and socialise regularly with a bunch of guys, most of whom are ex-military. The camaraderie is brilliant, however you do see the troubles behind their eyes, and so we wanted to help in any way we can. Both my sons, Jack and Stephen, wanted to join the forces, but can’t for medical reasons.”

Ian also helps with activities and events for the charity’s Band of Brothers network, which provides peer support for wounded, injured and sick veterans.

Gerry McGregor, Help for Heroes Band of Brothers Scotland co-ordinator, said: “Ian has come so far since he joined us 18 months ago, so much so that he provided special effects make up to all the guests at our family Hallowe’en party last year and helped lead activities at our recent bushcraft and traditional tool making workshop. Band of Brothers is a free service for anyone who has been wounded, injured, or has illness attributable to their service.”

To sponsor Ian, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ian-temperley