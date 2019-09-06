12 pictures that capture how Edinburgh and Lothians fully embraced the scorching summer of 2019
With the dark nights drawing in and temperatures dropping, thoughts turn to memories of evenings spent in beer gardens and long summer days enjoying the great outdoors of Edinburgh and the Lothians.
From Musselburgh Ladies' Day to the Easter scorcher and Spice Girls' show at Murrayfield to the end of Festival fireworks, thousands of folk from Edinburgh and the Lothians embraced the summer of 2019, which included the hottest day EVER recorded in the Captial. Of course, there were also thunderstorms and heavy downpours, but let's just look back on the good bits, yeah?
1. The Spice Girls at Murrayfield
The Spice Girls rocked Murrayfield Stadium back at the start of June at possibly the biggest gig of the summer in the capital.
The Busk brings together around 400 artists. This year the line-up included China Blue, Alex Stewart and the The U3A Ukelele Group, to name but a few. Taking place on Porty prom at the beginning of September.