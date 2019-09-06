12 pictures that capture how Edinburgh and Lothians fully embraced the scorching summer of 2019

From Musselburgh Ladies' Day to the Easter scorcher and Spice Girls' show at Murrayfield to the end of Festival fireworks, thousands of folk from Edinburgh and the Lothians embraced the summer of 2019, which included the hottest day EVER recorded in the Captial. Of course, there were also thunderstorms and heavy downpours, but let's just look back on the good bits, yeah?

1. The Spice Girls at Murrayfield The Spice Girls rocked Murrayfield Stadium back at the start of June at possibly the biggest gig of the summer in the capital.

2. The Big Edinburgh Beach Busk 2019 The Busk brings together around 400 artists. This year the line-up included China Blue, Alex Stewart and the The U3A Ukelele Group, to name but a few. Taking place on Porty prom at the beginning of September.

3. The Great Scottish Tattie Run Over 400 people signed up for the one mile race, which saw participants carry a sack of tatties over their shoulders, at Silverknowes Promonade in the north of the city on Sunday, June 30.

4. Scottish Cup Final 2019 Hearts were close to upsetting bookies and pundits alike in a nail-biting Scottish Cup Final against Celtic - but fell just short back in May, losing 2-1.

