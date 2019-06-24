Antony Gormley statue swept away by floodwater in Water of Leith

A statue of a man standing in the Water of Leith has been swept away by today's flash floods in Edinburgh.

The Antony Gormley sculpture at Powderhall, which is one of six life-size figures positioned between the grounds of the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (SNGMA) and the sea at Leith Docks, is now nowhere to be seen.

The statue has been swept away. Pic: contributed

READ MORE: Public baffled as Edinburgh Antony Gormley statue seen wearing 'Bawbags' briefs

A video taken today of the spot where the statue once was shows a high, fast-flowing river carrying debris such as branches and logs.

The statue had only been up a few weeks after being reinstated last month.

One local resident said that the statue kept tipping over during floods a few years ago.

Artist Antony Gormley’s cast-iron, humanoid figures were originally installed in 2010 - but some of the sculptures were removed following problems in 2012.

The figures are casts of the Turner Prize winning artist's body.