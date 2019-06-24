Antony Gormley statue swept away by floodwater in Water of Leith

A statue of a man standing in the Water of Leith has been swept away by today's flash floods in Edinburgh.
The Antony Gormley sculpture at Powderhall, which is one of six life-size figures positioned between the grounds of the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (SNGMA) and the sea at Leith Docks, is now nowhere to be seen.
A video taken today of the spot where the statue once was shows a high, fast-flowing river carrying debris such as branches and logs.
The statue had only been up a few weeks after being reinstated last month.
One local resident said that the statue kept tipping over during floods a few years ago.
Artist Antony Gormley’s cast-iron, humanoid figures were originally installed in 2010 - but some of the sculptures were removed following problems in 2012.
The figures are casts of the Turner Prize winning artist's body.