Edinburgh amber weather warning: 48 hour-by-hour forecast as heavy rain presents risk of 'danger to life'

Edinburgh residents are being warned about a potential "danger to life" and to expect potential flash flooding and transport disruption after amber and yellow weather warnings were issued by the Met Office..

An amber warning was issued on Wednesday (12 June) morning for parts of East Lothian and the borders, covering towns such as Musselburgh and North Berwick. The warning could extend into the city of Edinburgh if the weather continues to worsen.

Edinburgh has been issued with a yellow weather warning for rain until Friday (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Met Office state an amber weather warning could lead to "fast flowing or deep floodwater" with a "danger to life".

It could also lead to power cuts and communities being cut off by flooded roads.

Rain has battered the south and east of England for the last two days causing flooding and disruption, with the inclement weather due to hit the capital later today (Wed 12 Jun).

Make sure to take your coat or an umbrella to work, and check for transport disruption before setting out into the weather. Here is a full 48 hour forecast from 12pm today until 12pm on Friday according to the Met Office.

Wednesday 12 June - Yellow weather warning

12pm: 11C, overcast with a 10 per cent chance of precipitation.

1pm: 11C, overcast with a 10 per cent chance of precipitation.

2pm: 11C, overcast with a 10 per cent chance of precipitation.

3pm: 11C, overcast with a 20 per cent chance of precipitation.

4pm: 11C, light rain with a 60 per cent chance of precipitation.

5pm: 11C, drizzle with a 30 per cent chance of precipitation.

6pm: 11C, light rain with a 60 per cent chance of precipitation.

7pm: 11C, light rain with a 60 per cent chance of precipitation.

8pm: 11C, light rain with a 60 per cent chance of precipitation.

9pm: 11C, light rain with a 60 per cent chance of precipitation.

10pm: 11C, light rain with a 60 per cent chance of precipitation.

11pm: 10C, light rain with a 60 per cent chance of precipitation.

Thursday 13 June - Yellow and amber weather warning (until 3pm)

Sunrise at 4.27am, sunset at 21.59pm. Low UV, pollution and pollen.

Midnight: 10C, light rain with a 60 per cent chance of precipitation.

1am: 10C, light rain with a 60 per cent chance of precipitation.

2am: 10C, heavy rain with a 90 per cent chance of precipitation.

3am: 9C, heavy rain with a 90 per cent chance of precipitation.

4am: 9C, heavy rain with an 80 per cent chance of precipitation.

5am: 9C, heavy rain with a 90 per cent chance of precipitation.

6am: 9C, heavy rain with a 90 per cent chance of precipitation.

7am: 9C, heavy rain with a 90 per cent chance of precipitation.

8am: 9C, heavy rain with a 90 per cent chance of precipitation.

9am: 9C, heavy rain with a 90 per cent chance of precipitation.

10am: 9C, heavy rain with a 90 per cent chance of precipitation.

11am: 9C, heavy rain with a 90 per cent chance of precipitation.

12pm: 9C, heavy rain with a 90 per cent chance of precipitation.

1pm: 9C, heavy rain with an 80 per cent chance of precipitation.

2pm: 9C, light rain with a 50 per cent chance of precipitation.

3pm: 9C, heavy rain with an 80 per cent chance of precipitation.

4pm: 9C, heavy rain with an 80 per cent chance of precipitation.

5pm: 9C, heavy rain with a 90 per cent chance of precipitation.

6pm: 9C, light rain with a 60 per cent chance of precipitation.

7pm: 9C, light rain with a 60 per cent chance of precipitation.

8pm: 9C, light rain with a 50 per cent chance of precipitation.

9pm: 9C, light rain with a 50 per cent chance of precipitation.

10pm: 9C, light rain with a 50 per cent chance of precipitation.

11pm: 9C, light rain with a 50 per cent chance of precipitation.

Friday 14 June - no warning

Sunrise at 4.26am, sunset at 10pm. Medium UV, low pollution and pollen.

Midnight: 9 degrees, light rain with a 50 per cent chance of precipitation.

1am: 9C, light rain with a 50 per cent chance of precipitation.

2am: 9C, light rain with a 50 per cent chance of precipitation.

3am: 9C, light rain with a 50 per cent chance of precipitation.

4am: 8C, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of precipitation.

5am: 8C, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of precipitation.

6am: 8C, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of precipitation.

7am: 10C, cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of precipitation.

8am: 10C, cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of precipitation.

9am: 10C, cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of precipitation.

10am: 11C, cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of precipitation.

11am: 11C, cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of precipitation.

12pm: 11C, cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of precipitation.