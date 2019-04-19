Edinburgh as hot as Lisbon today with 17C temperatures - and it’s due to get hotter

Edinburgh is as hot as the Portugeuse capital today with the mercury reaching nearly 17C - and it’s forecast to be hotter tomorrow.

Met Office meterologist Sophie Yeomans said a temperature of 16.7C has been recorded this afternoon at Gogar Bank, just to the west of the city.

Edinburgh is as hot as Lisbon today. Pic: Lavrishchev Vladimir - Shutterstock

And Ms Yeomans said if the easterly wind coming from the North Sea switches to a westerly inland wind, temperatures could get into the low 20s today.

However she said this is unlikely to happen until Saturday.

Ms Yeomans said: “The easterly wind brings slightly cooler temperatures from the sea and, at this time of year, the sea is still cool and with that little breeze, the temperature is a little bit supressed compared to other parts of the country.”

She said other parts of Scotland have been experiencing even warmer conditions.

Ms Yeomans said the highest temperature recorded in Scotland so far is Kinlochewe in Wester Ross, where the mercury has hit 21.2C.

The temperature also reached 20.7C in Auchincruive near Prestwick.

She added: “Tomorrow, the wind should start to swing round a bit in Edinburgh. It (the temperature) could go up a bit more, so reaching into the low 20s tomorrow and this will likely push through into Sunday as well.”

Ms Yeomans said the average high temperature at this time of year for Scotland is 10-11C.

The warmer conditions this Easter weekend are being caused by flow of air coming up gradually from other parts of Europe, including the Mediterranean.

According to the Met Office website, temperatures in Lisbon today have reached 16-17C, similar to Edinburgh.

Drivers in and around the Capital have also been reporting big tailbacks northbound from the Queensferry Crossing as motorists head out to make the most of Good Friday.

One motorist from West Lothian, Dave Smith, said that traffic was backed up from the bridge to the City Bypass and west along the A904 road to C&D Auto Repairs past Newton. He said; “I’ve never seen it that bad in 10 years of travelling that road.”

