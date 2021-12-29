A local resident took to Twitter to ask the council when they would deal with the flooding on Newhaven Road.

They said: “I’ve lived here for 5 years and it’s always flooded whilst I’ve been here. It was made worse when the new build flats were made and parts of the street were resurfaced.”

According to them, accidents are commonplace in the area as a result of the flooding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said: “Cars always go down this street at such a speed, and sometimes don’t see the puddle. In the last 5 years I’ve lived here I’ve seen so many crashes and people being knocked over".

“That street is such a hazard though, even without the rain. There needs to be decent speed measures put in place”

The local resident claimed that there had been two car crashes and at least two people knocked down since 2020 on the small street.

A local resident captured the flooding on Newhaven Road earlier today.

The individual, who lives on Burns Place, said that water is currently coming into their communal stairway. They noted that this was “a regular occurrence”.

While they said that both the council and the fire brigade have come out a few times to clear the drains, they added: “The drains, even when cleared can’t handle the amount of rain that falls”.

The City of Edinburgh Council and Scottish Water have been contacted for comment.

A message from the Editor:

The flooding, which is a regular occurrence, has caused many car accidents over the years, according to a local.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.