Edinburgh Council urged to deal with flooding causing accidents on Newhaven Road
The City of Edinburgh Council has been asked to deal with severe flooding on Newhaven road, which has caused several accidents in the past five years, according to a local.
A local resident took to Twitter to ask the council when they would deal with the flooding on Newhaven Road.
They said: “I’ve lived here for 5 years and it’s always flooded whilst I’ve been here. It was made worse when the new build flats were made and parts of the street were resurfaced.”
According to them, accidents are commonplace in the area as a result of the flooding.
They said: “Cars always go down this street at such a speed, and sometimes don’t see the puddle. In the last 5 years I’ve lived here I’ve seen so many crashes and people being knocked over".
“That street is such a hazard though, even without the rain. There needs to be decent speed measures put in place”
The local resident claimed that there had been two car crashes and at least two people knocked down since 2020 on the small street.
The individual, who lives on Burns Place, said that water is currently coming into their communal stairway. They noted that this was “a regular occurrence”.
While they said that both the council and the fire brigade have come out a few times to clear the drains, they added: “The drains, even when cleared can’t handle the amount of rain that falls”.
The City of Edinburgh Council and Scottish Water have been contacted for comment.