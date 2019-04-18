Edinburgh Easter bank holiday weekend weather: Temperatures set to soar

Temperatures have risen over the past few days, but will the weather over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend be sunny and warm or cold and grey?

Here’s what the weather is set to be like in Edinburgh over the next four days.

Temperatures have risen over the past few days, but will the weather over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend be sunny and warm or cold and grey?

Good Friday (19 April)

Good Friday is forecast to see bright sunshine throughout the day, with very little periods of cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by mid-afternoon, remaining warm throughout the evening.

Bright sunshine will change to partly cloudy by nighttime.

Easter Saturday (20 April)

Saturday will see sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon.

The temperature will be warm throughout the day, reaching 20C by 4pm. It will still be around 13C by 10pm, with an overnight temperature of 10C.

Easter Sunday (21 April)

Easter Sunday be cloudy throughout most of the day, changing to sunny by early evening. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by around 1pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

The evening will be clear and dry, with the temperature only dipping slightly to 12C by 10pm.

Easter Monday (22 April)

Easter Monday is set to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine from early morning to early evening.

The temperature will reach 18C by mid-afternoon, dipping to 10C by 10pm. The evening will be clear and dry.

Looking further ahead

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Monday 22 April to Wednesday 1 May said: “During Easter Monday it may turn cooler and more unsettled across northern and western areas, with stronger winds and outbreaks of heavy rain. Many other areas will stay dry with warm spells of sunshine continuing.

“Thereafter, for the remainder of April there is low confidence in the forecast, but the weather will perhaps become more changeable and generally less warm, at least for a time with showers or longer spells of rain and some periods with stronger winds.”