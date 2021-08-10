Here is the latest news on how the flooding is affecting the Capital.

This blog was live on Monday, August 9.

From road diversions to weather warnings, here is all you need to know on the flooding as it happens.

The news comes after the Met Office announced a yellow warning of thunderstorms across the Capital and the east of Scotland.

The yellow alert also covers the Borders and Dumfries and will last from midday today until 9pm.

It brings with it potential disruption, with delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, as thunder and lightning is forecast throughout the day.

The Met Office says of the warning: “Heavy, slow-moving, thundery downpours will develop on Monday.

"Some places will miss these, but where they do occur, 20-30 mm rain may fall in a short space of time, perhaps with 50-80 mm over several hours in a few places.

"The showers will die out during the evening.”

