Edinburgh flooding RECAP: Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms | Road diversions in place across Capital | Cars stuck in giant puddles | Trains at reduced speed
As Edinburgh was hit by torrential downpour, here is how the flooding unfolded in the Capital.
This blog was live on Monday, August 9.
From road diversions to weather warnings, here is all you need to know on the flooding as it happens.
The news comes after the Met Office announced a yellow warning of thunderstorms across the Capital and the east of Scotland.
The yellow alert also covers the Borders and Dumfries and will last from midday today until 9pm.
It brings with it potential disruption, with delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, as thunder and lightning is forecast throughout the day.
The Met Office says of the warning: “Heavy, slow-moving, thundery downpours will develop on Monday.
"Some places will miss these, but where they do occur, 20-30 mm rain may fall in a short space of time, perhaps with 50-80 mm over several hours in a few places.
"The showers will die out during the evening.”
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.
Edinburgh flooding LIVE: Road diversions in place across Capital | Cars stuck in giant puddles | Trains working at reduced speed
Last updated: Monday, 09 August, 2021, 14:59
- Cars stuck under railway bridge
- Road diversions across the Capital
- Cameron Toll struck by ‘significant flooding'
Severe flooding at the roundabout at Cameron toll which is currently affecting all routes in the area.
Cameron Toll flooding
Flooding at Cameron Toll means lengthy traffic delays in the area, affecting Liberton Road, Lady Road, westbound Peffermill Road and citybound Old Dalkeith Road.
Met Office yellow weather warning
The Met Office currently has a yellow weather warning of thunderstorms in place which is affecting the Capital.
The yellow alert also covers the Borders and Dumfries and will last from midday today until 9pm.
It brings with it potential disruption, with delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, as thunder and lightning is forecast throughout the day.
The Met Office says of the warning: “Heavy, slow-moving, thundery downpours will develop on Monday.
“Some places will miss these, but where they do occur, 20-30 mm rain may fall in a short space of time, perhaps with 50-80 mm over several hours in a few places.
“The showers will die out during the evening.”
Road diversions and cars stuck at Slateford railway bridge
Severe rain in Capital impacts transport as cars stuck in puddles and road diversions in place
The torrential downpour across Edinburgh has caused road chaos, including road diversions and vehicles getting stuck at a deep puddle underneath a railway bridge.
Capital impacted by heavy rain
Water can be seen engulfing the streets of Edinburgh as severe rain continues to impact the Capital.
Lothian warns of severe weather impacting services
Services will be subject to diversions and/or disruptions as a result of severe flooding in parts of the city.
Edinburgh trains running at reduced speed
As a result, trains will be subject to delays.
Saughton Road North diversions
Due to severe flooding, buses are unable to serve Saughton Road North, Corstorphine High Street and Ladywell Road and are instead diverted via Meadowplace Road and Broomhouse Drive in both directions until further notice.
The number one bus is affected.
Flooding chaos at the Toll
Allan Park flooding diversions
Due to severe flooding, buses unable to serve Longstone Road, Inglis Green Road and Lanark Road and are instead diverted via Calder Road and Chesser Avenue in both directions until further notice.