Edinburgh hour-by-hour weather: Back to reality with cloudy spells after hottest day ever

After Edinburgh roasted on its hottest day ever - it's fair to say that Friday's weather forecast is a little more manageable for most folk.

A much more comfortable high of around 23° is predicted for the Capital in the early afternoon, with spells of cloud and even the chance of some rain later in the afternoon.

Bridget Meenan with Danny Boy on Portobello Beach on Thursday

On Thursday, Edinburgh and much of the UK sweltered under record temperatures.

The Met Office confirmed the temperature at Gogarbank as 31.6C, 0.2C higher than the previous record, set at Edinburgh Airport in 1975.

Locals flocked to the usual beauty spots to make the most of the summer sun, with thousands turning out on Portobello Beach to catch some rays.

However, the day was marred slightly by groups of youths on the involved in a mass brawl on the beach which required police to attend.

Here's your hour-by-hour forecast for Friday:

7am: 17°

8am: 19°

9am: 20°

10am: 21°

11am: 22°

Noon: 22°

1pm: 23°

2pm: 23°

3pm: 23°

4pm: 22°

5pm: 22°

6pm: 22°

7pm: 21°

8pm: 20°

9pm: 20°

10pm: 19°

11pm: 19°