Edinburgh hour-by-hour weather forecast: This is when 26C temperatures and thunderstorms will hit today

Edinburgh is set to bake in temperatures of up to 26 degrees today as a scorching heatwave hits the UK.

The hot weather is forecast to last throughout the day, bringing plenty of sunshine to the city which will feel very warm.

Sunshine and showers

Temperatures will climb heading into this afternoon, reaching peak highs of around 26C between 4pm and 7pm.

While the evening will be mostly sunny and dry at first, the Met Office has warned the tropical-like temperatures will give way to some thundery showers overnight, with a chance of heavy downpours.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Edinburgh from 6pm today until 9am tomorrow, with scattered thunderstorms forecast to move away north on Wednesday morning as the weather turns dry and bright.

Temperatures will remain warm during Wednesday at around 25C, although some showers could be expected in the afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said, "The UK will experience another pulse of high temperatures this week, with the possibility of records being broken for not only July but also all-time records.

"The weather setup is broadly similar to the pattern that brought high temperatures to much of continental Europe at the end of June.

"As well as high temperatures during the day, overnight temperatures will also be notably warm and could also break records.

"Conditions will feel much more comfortable for all by the time we get to Friday."

Today's forecast

Here is the hour by hour forecast for the rest of today:

- 11am - sunny, 21C

- 12pm - sunny, 22C

- 1pm - sunny, 23C

- 2pm - sunny, 24C

- 3pm - sunny, 24C

- 4pm - sunny, 25C

- 5pm - sunny, 25C

- 6pm - sunny, 25C

- 7pm - sunny, 25C

- 8pm - sunny, 24C

- 9pm - sunny, 22C

- 10pm - clear night, 20C

- 11pm - clear night, 19C

- 12am - partly cloudy, 20C