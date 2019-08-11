Edinburgh hour-by-hour weather: Further risk of floods as heavy rain forecast

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain remains in place on Sunday following a mostly wet and thundery weekend.

The Met Office forecasts a cloudy and damp day for Edinburgh, with heavy rain expected to envelope the city from noon onwards.

A yellow weather warning for rain covers much of southern and central Scotland.

Those in affected areas are at risk of flooding, transport disruption and damage to buildings, while there is also a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to homes and businesses.

But while the outlook is wet, a repeat of the dramatic thunderstorms that hit the Lothians on Saturday evening looks unlikely, according to the current forecast.

On Saturday, flooded tracks forced train operators to cancel services between Cumbria and Scotland in a day of disruption on the rail network.



Flooding between Penrith and Lockerbie forced operators to suspend services on Saturday afternoon.



In Edinburgh and the Lothians, flooding was widespread with reports of numerous roads being submerged by the deluge.

Peak hours for heavy rain on Sunday are between 3pm and 6pm. Rain will continue to fall into the early hours of the morning.

No weather warnings have been issued for Monday, as drier weather and clearing skies edge in for the start of the working week.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast* for Sunday, 11 August:

10am: Cloudy

11am: Overcast

12pm-10pm: Heavy rain (More than 95 per cent chance of precipitation between 3pm and 6pm)

11pm: Light rain

*All weather information accurate at time of publication. See Met Office UK website for up to date forecasts.