Edinburgh hour-by-hour weather: Rain predicted for the Capital for large parts of Tuesday

The Capital will be hit by heavy rain on Tuesday, weather experts have predicted.

Large parts of the evening will be hit by heavy rain, while in the afternoon there will be on-off showers and large spells of cloud.

The heavy rain in the early part of the morning is due to come to an end around 7am, according to experts at the Met Office, but the day is set to continue in a wet and wintry pattern.

Edinburgh will also experience a high of 17 degrees Celsius and a low of 14 degrees, with gusts of wind at around 13mph.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Tuesday

6am: Heavy rain

7am: Overcast

8am: Sunny intervals

9am: Cloudy

10am: Cloudy

11am: Sunny intervals

12pm: Cloudy

1pm: Sunny intervals

2pm: Light rain

3pm: Cloudy

4pm: Light rain

5pm: Light rain

6pm: Light rain

7pm: Heavy rain

8pm: Heavy rain

9pm: Heavy rain

10pm: Heavy rain

11pm: Heavy rain

12pm: Heavy rain

The wet weather is set to contiune on and off for the majority of the week.