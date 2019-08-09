With a yellow weather warning hanging over Edinburgh and most of Scotland all day, it is no surprise that spells of heavy rain and more thunderstorms are forecast throughout Friday.

The warning, which issued by experts at the Met Office, is in place for the duration of Friday and includes vast swathes of the UK.

Edinburgh hour-by-hour weather: This is what time experts forecast more thunderstorms

There are also yellow thunderstorm warning over Edinburgh on both Saturday and Sunday.

Rain is expected to continue throughout the morning in Edinburgh and morning commuters have been warned of the potential for disruption and delays on the roads and public transport systems.

A Met Office spokesperson said of today's warning: "A band of heavy rain, with the possibility of some very heavy bursts, will move northwards during Thursday night and Friday.

"Within this band 10-15 mm is widely expected, however, some places could see as much as 30 mm in just a few hours. Some parts of northern and eastern Scotland may see 40-60mm of rain during this period.

"The rain will also be accompanied by strong winds, with gusts of 40-50mph possible across parts of Northern Ireland and western Scotland during Friday.

"Once the rain has cleared scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Many places will miss these, but where they do occur 10-20 mm is possible in one hour, with perhaps 30 mm in a few hours."

Here's your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Friday:

7am: Heavy rain 14°

8am: Light rain 15°

9am: Light rain 15°

10am: Light rain 15°

11am: Heavy rain 15°

12pm: Heavy rain 16°

1pm: Light rain 16°

2pm: Overcast 17°

3pm: Light shower 18°

4pm: Light shower 19°

5pm: Light shower 19°

6pm: Thunder 19°

7pm: Thunder 19°

8pm: Thunder 19°

9pm: Light shower 18°

10pm: Light shower 17°

11pm: Light shower 17°

The latest warnings come after heavy rain caused major disruption in the Capital on Wednesday and into Thursday, with roads closed due to flooding and trains between Edinburgh and Glasgow disrupted due to a waterlogged track at Winchburgh.

Please note: All information was correct at the time of writing but as with all weather forecasts, is subject to change.